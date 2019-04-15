Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 12 April.

US Houston Ship Channel reopens after weather halts inbound traffic

Vessel traffic through the Houston Ship Channel resumed early on Monday after thunderstorms on Sunday limited vessel movement to inbound ships.

Bulk of global economy expected to slow amid widespread stresses - IMF

Slowdowns in growth are expected for 70% of global economies this year amid widespread political and financial stresses, with a projected rebound next year predicated on a “precarious” emerging market recovery, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday.

US Tronox completes acquisition of Cristal; FTC approves N American TiO2 divestiture to INEOS

Tronox has completed the acquisition of Saudi Arabia’s National Titanium Dioxide Co (Cristal), following US approval of a remedy that addressed antitrust concerns, the US-based titanium dioxide (TiO2) producer announced on Wednesday.

US Tronox moves on plant upgrades, synergies after Cristal deal

Tronox plans to quickly upgrade the 200,000 tonne/year Cristal titanium dioxide (TiO2) plant at Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, top executives of the US-based integrated TiO2 major said in a webcast conference call on Thursday.

High water on US Mississippi river reducing ship traffic

High water on the US Mississippi river continues to reduce shipping traffic, with a flood warning still in effect for river areas north of St Louis, Missouri, limiting the size of tows in New Orleans, Louisiana and making the discharge of import vessels there a challenge.