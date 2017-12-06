OUTLOOK '18: Increasing US BD supply putting pressure on sellers 21 December 2017 19:30 Source:ICIS HOUSTON (ICIS)--Supply of domestic butadiene (BD) in 2018 is expected to increase on the start-up of several new crackers, putting pressure on domestic BD producers to increase market share.View the full article here By John Dietrich Related articles: 11 December 2017 16:49 European naphtha-based cracker margins rise, LPG margins fall 08 December 2017 14:44 Europe ABS negotiations start, double-digit rises expected following raw material surge 06 December 2017 17:04 European SBR early December contracts fall on BD losses