PE production in Russia grows 0.5% in January-November 2017

MOSCOW (MRC) - Production of polyethylene (PE) in Russia reached about 1.547,4 tonnes in first eleven months of 2017, up 0.5% year on year, compared to the same period of 2016, according to MRC's ScanPlast report.

November PE production in Russia grew to 139,600 tonnes, whereas this figure was about 105,500 tonnes a month earlier. A weaker October was a result of scheduled maintenance works at two producers, Kazanorgsintez and Stavrolen. Overall PE output reached 1.547,400 tonnes in January-November 2017, compared to 1.554,700 tonnes a year earlier. Output of low density polyethylene (LDPE) and LLDPE increased, whereas HDPE production decreased.

November HDPE production fell to 63,700 tonnes from 46,400 tonnes a month earlier, the largest producers - Kazanorgsintez and Stavrolen - shut their production capacities for maintenance in October. Russia's overall HDPE output reached 823,700 tonnes in January-November 2017, down by 9% year on year.

November LDPE production in the country increased to 60,100 tonnes, compared with 59,100 tonnes in October; Kazanorgsintez increased production volumes. Overall LDPE production exceeded 600,000 tonnes over the stated period, up by 5% year on year.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Russia"s only LLDPE producer, significantly increased its output this year, its LLDPE production was about 123,300 tonnes in the first eleven months of 2017, whereas this figure did not exceed 73,700 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.