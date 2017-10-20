US Eastman restarting coal gas plant at Kingsport after October explosion

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Eastman Chemical has mechanically completed repair work at its coal gasification plant in Kingsport, Tennessee and is now in the process of restarting the facility, the US chemical firm said in an update on Wednesday.

The company on 4 October had an explosion in the site’s coal gasification area that disrupted operations at the chemicals production hub.

The restart, along with mitigating actions taken since the incident, is expected to enable full production of acetyls chemicals and derivatives in early 2018, Eastman added.