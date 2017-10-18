PotashCorp, Agrium get US nod for merger, deal to close 1 January

TORONTO (ICIS)--Canadian fertilizer majors Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan (PotashCorp) and Agrium have received clearance from the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for their planned merger, the companies said on Wednesday.

With the FTC approval, the companies have now obtained all regulatory approvals required to close their merger of equals effective 1 January 2018. The deal was first announced back in September 2016.

The shares of the merged entity, called Nutrien, are expected to begin trading on 2 January on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges.