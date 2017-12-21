ADNOC and OCP in 25 year sulphur supply deal

LONDON (ICIS)--Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and OCP of Morocco have agreed a unique 25-year granulated sulphur supply deal, the companies said on Wednesday.

ADNOC exported more than 2m tonnes of granulated sulphur to Morocco in 2016, from its annual output of more than 6m tonnes, and under this agreement will consider a gradual increase in contracted annual volumes.

Its sulphur production will increase as sour gas projects are brought on-line, part of plans to achieve gas self-sufficiency by 2030, it said.