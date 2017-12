LONDON (ICIS)--SABIC has awarded a contract for a $700m ethylene oxide/ethylene glycol (EO/EG) project at Jubail Industrial City, Saudi Arabia, to South Korea’s Samsung Engineering, Samsung said on Thursday.

Samsung received the award through SABIC’s manufacturing affiliate, Jubail United Petrochemical Company.

The project, to be completed in 2020, will include a capacity for 700,000 tonnes/year of mono ethylene glycol (MEG).