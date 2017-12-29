Fundamentals: Spain to see in 2018 with very low spot power prices

Strong wind supply and low demand will weigh on short-term electricity prices into the start of 2018 in Spain. Other bearish drivers in the near-term include above average temperatures and improved nuclear supply.

Particularly low prices can be expected for 1 January 2018 when wind output will reach 12GW, according to ICIS forecasts on 29 December. A combination of the long weekend for the New Year and unusually warm weather will weigh heavily on demand.

Temperatures will be as much as 4°C above average for the time of year out to 2 January 2018, according to European meteorologist WSI.

The combination of strong renewable production and low demand has seen average Day-ahead prices slide to an average of €47.75/MWh for delivery from 23-29 December on the OMIE exchange, including €40.69/MWh on 27 December. By comparison, the average spot price had been €61.92/MWh over the previous seven days.

Wind supply is expected to remain strong – around 8.5GW – out to 4 January 2018, according to ICIS forecasts.

Hydro stocks

High wind supply has partially filled a gap left by low hydropower supply over December. Since the summer, coal- and gas-fired generation had ramped up to make up for a shortfall in hydro production.

Available hydro stocks rose for the second consecutive week over the seven days to 26 December, according to the environment ministry. Increased stocks were recorded over the period in a delayed response to rain over the previous week.