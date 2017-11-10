OUTLOOK ’18: Asia PMMA uptrend may reverse in H1, tracking MMA costs

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The uptrend in Asia polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) spot markets may reverse in the first half of 2018, tracking feedstock methyl methacrylate (MMA) costs closely.

PMMA spot prices in southeast (SE) Asia and China have been increasing since early 2017, parallel with the upward movement in the upstream MMA markets.

Regional PMMA prices surged by around 37% to $2,850/tonne CFR (cost and freight) SE Asia on 21 December, compared to the $2,075/tonne CFR SE Asia in early 2017, according to ICIS data.

Similarly, spot prices for China imports were assessed at $2,840/tonne CFR China on 21 December, a 40% climb from the $2,025/tonne CFR China seen in January, ICIS data indicated.

However PMMA spot prices may post some declines in 2018, possibly triggered by a softening in the MMA markets and an uptick in PMMA supply, sources said.

PMMA supply is foreseen to lengthen, with fresh volumes coming from the two new production capacities in Saudi Arabia. Both facilities are equipped with MMA and PMMA units.

A new 40,000 tonne/year integrated facility in Saudi Arabia, belonging to Saudi Methacrylates Company (SAMAC), is expected to start PMMA production soon, given that MMA production had started in November, market players said.

Separately, a 50,000 tonne/year unit in Saudi Arabia, operated by Petro Rabigh, is likely to commence PMMA production sometime in the first half of 2018, according to sources.

Additionally, two new facilities are expected to start up in China and raise the country’s PMMA production by around 150,000 tonnes/year.

The start-up of these new plants should put some downward pressure on the PMMA spot prices as the new volumes will alleviate the prolonged supply shortages seen throughout 2017.

Multiple plant outages and scheduled shutdowns in the region played a part in keeping spot availability limited, sources said.

Assuming no further disruptions, existing sellers affected by recent planned and unplanned shutdowns are expected to be able to build up production and inventory levels gradually in the new year.