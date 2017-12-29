OUTLOOK '18: Asia MEG likely to sustain strong demand in Q1 on polyester growth

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--The Asian monoethylene glycol (MEG) market is expected to be driven by robust demand from the downstream polyester market in China in the first half of 2018.

MEG demand is expected to be supported by consistently high production rates at downstream polyester facilities.

Average operating rates of polyester facilities in China have been running at relatively high levels for some time and some market participants do not expect any major adjustments at least until the Lunar New Year period in February.

Operating rates at polyester facilities in China have hovered around 80% since March 2017, according to ICIS data.

Operating rates in January 2017 were at 62-75%, rising to 70-79% in February, the data also showed.

Although some polyester facilities will shut down during the Lunar New Year period, these plants may also have to ramp up production prior to Lunar New Year to keep a healthy volume of inventory levels for March. As such, the impact on MEG consumption overall will be limited.

There was also optimism in the market that the increase in capacities of polyester in China in late 2017 would lead to an increase in consumption of MEG in early 2018.

