US Enterprise to expand Texas butane isomerisation plant

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Enterprise Products announced on Monday that it will add 30,000 bbl/day of capacity to a butane isomerisation facility at its complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas, by first quarter 2021.

Current isomerisation capacity is 116,000 bbl/day.

The Houston-based midstream major said strong isobutane demand is being driven by the petrochemical and refining industries.

The expansion follows Enterprise’s announcement last year to build a new, 425,000 tonnes/year isobutane dehydrogenation (iBDH) unit at its Mont Belvieu facility.

The iBDH plant is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.

Company officials said the iBDH facility is designed to increase production of isobutylene for the production of lubricants, rubber products and alkylate for gasoline blendstock, as well as methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) for export.