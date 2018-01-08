Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 5 January:

OUTLOOK '18: Uncertainty persists as NAFTA renegotiation deadline draws near

Negotiations for the reworking of NAFTA – the nearly 24-year-old free-trade agreement between the US, Canada and Mexico – is set to finish in 2018, but forecasters are virtually split over what a renegotiated NAFTA could mean, if it manages to occur at all.

US January benzene contracts settle down as supply issues ease

US January benzene contracts settled lower as supply constraints experienced in the months of November and December begin to ease, ICIS confirmed on Tuesday.

US December ethylene contracts settle down 0.75 cent/lb

US December ethylene contracts have settled at a decrease of 0.75 cent/lb from the prior month, market sources said on Tuesday.

OUTLOOK '18: US propylene production set to expand in 2018

With the start-up of a new propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit and several crackers, propylene capacity in the US is set to expand during 2018, while downstream capacity remains steady.

OUTLOOK '18: US isocyanate buyers hoping to see improved supply

US isocyanate buyers are hoping to see improved supply conditions in 2018, after both methyl di-p phenylene isocyanate (MDI) and toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) markets saw significant price increases over the course of 2017, driven by persistent supply tightness.

OUTLOOK '18 Americas base oil industry moves into Group III use

The Americas base oil industry is moving strongly into Group III base stock use in 2018 as new vehicle engines will require more of the light viscosity oils.