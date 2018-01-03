Enterprise ramping up US PDH to full capacity in early 2018

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Enterprise Products’ new propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit at its complex in Mont Belvieu, Texas, is expected to reach its full capacity in early 2018, the company said on Tuesday.

The PDH unit is in commissioning phase and is ramping up to produce 25,000 bbl/day of propylene (2,000 tonnes/day) in early 2018, Enterprise said in a presentation to investors.

The unit will consume 35,000 bbl/day of propane to produce 1.65bn lb/year (750,000 tonnes/year) of propylene, Enterprise said.

The long-delayed PDH unit had been expected to start up in September but was delayed by effects of the late-August Hurricane Harvey.

Start-up activities at the PDH unit are planned, with emissions expected through 3 February, according to the latest filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.