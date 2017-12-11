European PVC export prices to CIS countries flat in January

MOSCOW (MRC)--Weak demand and stability of ethylene prices have prompted European producers to roll over December PVC prices for January deliveries to CIS countries, according to a MRC Price report.

The January contract price of ethylene was agreed at the level of December, which did not lead to an increase in the net cost of PVC production.

Demand also remained weak from many export markets, which forced European producers to maintain December export prices for January shipments.

Weaker demand from a number of export markets already made European producers reduce their export PVC prices for the CIS markets in the second half of November.

Prices also dropped for these markets in December.

Negotiations over January shipments of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) to the CIS countries were held in the range of €715-780/tonne FCA (free carrier), which virtually corresponded to the level of December prices.

European producers do not have any restrictions for exports this month.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.