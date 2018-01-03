Kazakhstan PP imports up 28% in January-November 2017, exports up 20%

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polypropylene (PP) into Kazakhstan grew in the first eleven months of 2017 by 28% year on year while PP exports also increased, up 20%, according to a report by MRC analysts.

Overall PP imports exceeded 30,900 tonnes in January-November 2017, compared to 24,100 tonnes a year earlier.

The main increase in demand occurred for propylene copolymers.

PP imports to Kazakhstan rose to 3,700 tonnes in November 2017 from 2,400 tonnes a month earlier.

Local converters increased their purchasing of propylene homopolymer (homopolymer PP) and pipe grade statistical copolymer of propylene (PP random copolymer) in Russia.

November imports of homopolymer PP grew to 2,000 tonnes from 1,800 tonnes a month earlier, local companies increased their purchasing of homopolymer PP raffia from Russian producers.

Overall PP imports of this PP grade exceeded 18,900 tonnes in the first eleven months of 2017, compared to 15,300 tonnes a year earlier.

Shipments of propylene copolymers rose to 1,700 tonnes in November from 600 tonnes a month earlier, local pipes producers raised their purchasing.

Thus, imports of propylene copolymers reached 12,000 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 8,800 tonnes a year earlier.

PP exports from Kazakhstan increased along with imports.

18,600 tonnes of PP were shipped to foreign markets in January-November 2017, compared to 15,500 a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.