Venezuela’s Pequiven restarts resin production but not PVC

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Venezuela’s resin producer Pequiven restarted operations with the arrival of propane gas feedstock, but no information had emerged about the restart of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production, sources said on Thursday.

Pequiven began production of low density polyethylene (LDPE) on 5 January and has scheduled to start production of high density polyethylene (HDPE) on 17 January and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) on 27 January, the sources in Venezuela said.

Production of polypropylene (PP) resin is expected towards the end of January.

Pequiven’s polyolefin production would be focusing on food applications, at least initially.

The sources said that Pequiven was building inventories and had not yet offered resin to plastics processors.