Koch-Glitsch, INVISTA partnership offers olefins-to-octane refinery tech

11 January 2018 23:00 Source:ICIS News

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Koch-Glitsch and INVISTA Performance Technology are offering a refinery process-technology that converts olefins to high-octane gasoline blendstock under a new partnership, they said on Thursday.

Refineries produce propylene and other olefins in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units.

The process technology, called DTL, would convert these olefins into high-octane blendstock.

Currently, refineries can convert their olefins into high-octane blendstock by using alkylation units. However, these units require isobutane as a feedstock, and many use hydrofluoric acid as a catalyst.

The DTL process technology is already being used in 12 refineries, with another unit under construction, Koch-Glitsch and INVISTA said.

Demand for high-octane blendstock is expected to increase because automobile companies are developing vehicles with smaller engines. These smaller engines allow the vehicles to meet more stringent fuel efficiency standards.

By Al Greenwood