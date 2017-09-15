Koch-Glitsch, INVISTA partnership offers olefins-to-octane refinery tech

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Koch-Glitsch and INVISTA Performance Technology are offering a refinery process-technology that converts olefins to high-octane gasoline blendstock under a new partnership, they said on Thursday.

Refineries produce propylene and other olefins in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units.

The process technology, called DTL, would convert these olefins into high-octane blendstock.

Currently, refineries can convert their olefins into high-octane blendstock by using alkylation units. However, these units require isobutane as a feedstock, and many use hydrofluoric acid as a catalyst.

The DTL process technology is already being used in 12 refineries, with another unit under construction, Koch-Glitsch and INVISTA said.

Demand for high-octane blendstock is expected to increase because automobile companies are developing vehicles with smaller engines. These smaller engines allow the vehicles to meet more stringent fuel efficiency standards.