Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 12 January 2018.

China VAM market to extend gains on high cost, tight supply

Domestic vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) prices in China are expected to increase further amid tight availability of spot material and costly feedstock.

Asia LER prices may soften in the near term on China domestic prices

Asia liquid epoxy resins (LER) spot prices may soften in the near term in tandem with lower China domestic LER prices.

China PE, PP may firm as spot supply tightens amid heavy snowfall

Polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) prices in China may increase further as available spot supply thins due to transportation problems posed by heavy snowfall in most parts of the country.

Asia PS sellers maintain firm offers on SM gains

Some producers of polystyrene (PS) have maintained their firm offers this week amid gains in feedstock styrene monomer (SM) market.