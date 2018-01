LONDON (ICIS)--2017 was an unprecedented year in the global methyl methacrylate (MMA) market, with prices soaring amid production problems and robust demand.

Eashani Chavda interviews Katherine Sale, senior editor, manager and editor of the Europe MMA report, on expectations for supply and demand for the year to come.

They discuss the areas of growth, and also areas of concern in a market plagued by tightness since mid-2016.