Celanese lifts US VAM force majeure declared after Harvey

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Celanese has lifted its force majeure on US vinyl acetate monomer (VAM), according to a customer letter obtained on Thursday.

Celanese lifted the force majeure on 10 January, marking more than four months since the declaration took effect in late August when Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast.

The letter said Celanese has restored its VAM production to normal levels and is in a position to meet all of its contractual supply commitments for customers in the Americas.

However, Celanese continues to face logistical challenges because of that storm, particularly dredging issues near the company’s 300,000 tonne/year plant in Bay City, Texas.

The company initially said the declaration would be lifted in weeks, not months, but complications in Bay City delayed lifting it.

“As a consequence,” the letter added, “effective immediately following the end of the force majeure, Celanese is implementing a 100% sales control for customers receiving VAM from Celanese in North and South America.”