Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 19 January 2018.

Asia benzene-toluene spread hits more than nine-month high

Asia’s benzene-toluene spread has hit the $220/tonne mark, recording a more-than nine-month high, ICIS data showed on Friday.

SE Asia PP rises above LLDPE for first time in three years

Spot prices of dutiable polypropylene (PP) flat yarn prices in southeast Asia have exceeded those of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) prices for the first time in three years.

China mixed aromatics imports may wane amid high costs

China’s imports of mixed aromatics may wane due to high costs and amid calls for a nationwide use of ethanol gasoline.

Asia synthetic rubber makers resist higher BD offers

Butadiene (BD) buyers in Asia, particularly in the downstream synthetic rubber sector, are resisting sellers’ proposed price hike this week amid limited tank space in the region.

China MTBE may extend gains on restocking amid limited supply

China’s domestic methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) prices may rise further this week, driven by strong restocking demand and limited spot supply.