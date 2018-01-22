Americas top stories: weekly summary

HOUSTON (ICIS)--Here are the top stories from ICIS News from the week ended 19 January:

Americas Chemical Industry Outlook for 2018

The following OUTLOOK '18 stories were published by ICIS news between Thursday 21 December 2017 and Tuesday 9 January 2018. Please click on the headlines to read the full versions.

Higher styrene prices pressuring up US February EPS prices

The recent upswing in feedstock styrene spot prices has added upward pressure for US February expandable polystyrene (EPS) prices.

Mexico Pemex receives first ethane shipment – source

Pemex received its first overseas shipment of ethane over the weekend, which should help the producer address a shortage of the feedstock, a source close to the Mexican state producer said on Wednesday.

US January barge acetone facing competing pressures

US January barge acetone contract talks are facing a wide array of pressures, but sources said a rollover is unlikely given the intensity of the factors.

Icy weather prompts upset, various issues at US refinery, petchem plants

Winter Storm Inga has brought icy weather to much of the US in the last few days, resulting in plant upsets and other issues at many refineries and petrochemical sites in the southern and eastern regions of the country.

Celanese lifts US VAM force majeure declared after Harvey

Celanese has lifted its force majeure on US vinyl acetate monomer(VAM), according to a customer letter obtained on Thursday.

US spot propylene continues surging on PDH issues

US propylene spot prices are trending sharply higher amid issues with a third US Gulf propane dehydrogenation (PDH) unit.

LyondellBasell declares force majeure from Matagorda, Texas PE plant

LyondellBasell has declared a force majeure on polyethylene (PE) production from its Matagorda, Texas, facility, according to a customer letter obtained by ICIS on Friday.