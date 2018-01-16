VIDEO: Turkish polymer players optimistic for 2018 as prices start the year buoyantly

LONDON (ICIS)--ICIS senior editor Chris Barker interviews markets editor Ben Lake about the troubled Turkish polymers market in 2017 and what the outlook is for the upcoming year.

Following numerous political issues in 2017, prices remained static for large periods of the year and demand was subdued. Turkish market participants are hoping for a more positive 2018.

This appears more likely in polypropylene but polyethylene players are waiting for large volumes to arrive from expanded production capacities in the US and India.