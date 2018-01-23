Second US February BD nominated at 4 cent/lb increase

HOUSTON (ICIS)--A second nomination for US February butadiene (BD) contracts called for an increase of 9.8%, sources said on Tuesday.

The nominated 4 cent/lb ($88/tonne) increase would put contracts at 45 cents/lb, if fully accepted.

The nomination comes from a producer that nominated January contracts at 41 cents/lb, and settled at 41 cents/lb.

The first nomination for US February BD was at 48 cents/lb, an increase of 7 cents/lb.

Sources said they are expecting an increase of around 3-5 cents/lb, given some upward pressure from Asia and rebounding domestic demand.

Major US BD producers include ExxonMobil, LyondellBasell, Shell Chemical and TPC Group.