Celanese sees new US methanol plant as attractive – CEO

HOUSTON (ICIS)--With the strong methanol prices and margins, Celanese may change course and prioritise building another methanol plant in the US, Mark Rohr, the CEO of the US-based producer, indicated on Friday.

Last July, Rohr had said that developing a second methanol plant with partner Mitsui & Co was no longer on the top of Celanese's investment list.

However, asked about the project during an analysts’ call on Friday, Rohr said: "We are very inspired", given the current level of methanol margins.

"I wouldn’t go quite so far as to say that I am announcing construction of the methanol plant, but it is certainly on the table for us," he added.

Celanese and Mitsui had done some work on a potential second methanol project, following the 2015 start-up of their first joint venture plant, a 1.3m tonne/year unit in Clear Lake, Texas.

Additional reporting by Al Greenwood