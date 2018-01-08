Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 26 January 2018.

Asia styrene prices at four-month high amid US plant woes

Plant troubles in the US Gulf region pushed Asian styrene monomer (SM) prices to a four-month high this week as market participants eyed possible arbitrage trades.

Asia EPS sellers raise offers amid firm styrene costs

Expandable polystyrene (EPS) sellers raised their offers for the resins in view of elevated feedstock styrene monomer (SM) costs.

SE Asia HDPE pipe prices stable to firm amid tight supply

Spot high-density polyethylene terephthalate (HDPE) pipe prices in southeast Asia were stable-to-firm this week, shrugging off the weakness in feedstock ethylene market, because of tight supply.

China economic growth to moderate in 2018-2019 – IMF

China’s economic growth is expected to moderate in the next two years, after ending six years of slowdown in 2017, based on the projections of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

India’s Reliance Industries shares up 1.88% after strong Q3 net profit

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL’s) shares were trading 1.83% higher on Monday after reporting a 25.1% year-on-year increase in its third-quarter net profit to Indian rupees (Rs) 94.2bn ($1.5bn), backed by the Indian conglomerate’s investment in petrochemicals.