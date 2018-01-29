Russia chems production up 4.3% in 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall output of chemicals in Russia rose in 2017 by 4.3% year on year, with mineral fertilizers accounting for the greatest increase in production, according to data from Rosstat.

According to Rosstat, last month’s production of basic chemicals increased by 3.1% from November.

262,000 tonnes of ethylene were produced in December, compared to 250,000 tonnes a month earlier, as all producers reached almost 100% capacity utilisation after the end of the period of shutdowns for maintenance in October-November. Overall full-year production stood at about 2.86m tonnes, up by 2.5% year on year.

Last month’s production of benzene rose to 121,000 tonnes from 117,000 tonnes in November. Overall output of this product reached 1.36m tonnes over the stated period, up by 4.2%year on year.

December production of caustic soda was 111,000 tonnes versus 106,000 tonnes a month earlier. Several plants accounted for higher output last month. Overall output of caustic soda grew to 1.24m tonnes in 2017, up by 6.1% year on year.

Last month’s production of mineral fertilizers was 2.07 tonnes versus 1.82m tonnes in November. Russian plants produced over 22.52m tonnes of fertilizers last year, up by 8.2% year on year. Production of all types of fertilizers increased, with potash fertilizers, the output of which grew by 11.6%, accounted for the greatest increase.



