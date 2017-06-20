Denmark's Haldor Topsoe tapped for world-scale IGP Methanol US Gulf Coast complex

LONDON (ICIS)--US producer IGP Methanol has awarded a technology licensing contract to Haldor Topsoe for work on what is expected to be the world’s largest methanol production complex, the Denmark-headquartered engineering firm said on Tuesday.

Topsoe has been contracted to engineer a 1.8m tonne/year methanol plant using its branded SyCOR technology.

IGP is to construct four identical plants using that technology at its Gulf Coast Methanol complex, announced earlier this month.

The full capacity at the complex, located in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, is expected to be 7.2m tonnes/year, which would make it the largest methanol facility in the world.

Production is expected to begin in 2020.

IGP Methanol also recently won an air quality permit from Louisiana authorities, and has secured supplies of natural gas, oxygen and nitrogen, as well as storage and loading partners, and gas transportation, Topsoe added.