Kazakhstan PE imports rise 24% in 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polyethylene (PE) into Kazakhstan grew in 2017 by 24% year on year, totalling about 121,400 tonnes, with shipments of all PE grades rising, reported MRC analysts.

Purchasing of all PE grades rose in 2017, with linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) accounting for the greatest increase.

Local companies significantly decreased their purchasing of high density polyethylene (HDPE) in Russia and Uzbekistan.

Overall LDPE imports to Kazakhstan totalled 21,600 tonnes over the stated period, up by 15% year on year.

Purchasing of LLDPE by local companies was 7,200 tonnes in 2017 versus 5,600 tonnes a year earlier.

December HDPE imports to Kazakhstan dropped to 6,500 tonnes from 9,600 a month earlier.

Local companies, particularly, pipes producers, reduced their purchasing of PE in Russian and Uzbekistan under the pressure of seasonal factors.

Thus, last year’s HDPE imports reached 92,700 tonnes, up by 26% year on year.

December purchases of LDPE in foreign markets by local companies increased to 1,900 tonnes from 1,700 tonnes in November, with Russian producers raising their shipments slightly.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.