Kazakhstan PVC imports down by 3% in 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) into Kazakhstan slightly exceeded 51,000 tonnes in January-December 2017, up 3% compared with the same time a year earlier, according to MRC analysts.

Due to the geographical position, the main suppliers of PVC to Kazakhstan in 2017 were Chinese producers, with the share of about 92% of the local market over the stated period.

The second largest PVC supplier was Russia, the total imports of PVC during the period exceeded 4,000 tonnes.

Despite the seasonal factor, there was a slight increase in demand for PVC in December from local companies.

December imports of unmixed PVC amounted to 2,900 tonnes against 2,700 tonnes a month earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.