Rhine waterways fully reopened after closures

LONDON (ICIS)--All sections of the River Rhine across Germany are currently open after swelling water levels closed sections last week, a water industry analyst said on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall and warm conditions leading to melting snow have resulted in high water levels along the key chemicals industry thoroughfare, leading to a spate of closures.

A stretch running from Iffezheim and Mannheim, Germany, was closed last week.

“The situation has improved. Currently, all sections of River Rhine are open [with] no restrictions for navigation,” the analyst said.