BASF set to start construction on new US MDI plant in early Q2

HOUSTON (ICIS)--BASF will start on the construction of a new methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) synthesis unit at its US site in Geismar, Louisiana, early in the second quarter, the Germany-based chemicals major said on Wednesday.

Planning and engineering for the new unit started in 2016 and were recently completed.

“The new plant is an important step to double BASF’s annual MDI capacity in Geismar from 300,000 tonnes to close to 600,000 tonnes in the medium term,” the company said in a statement.

With the investment, BASF supports the growth of its North American MDI customers, it added.

The company did not comment on expected investment costs or timelines for completion and start-up.