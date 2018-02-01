PE imports to Ukraine down by 7% in 2017 year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall imports of polyethylene (PE) into the Ukrainian market dropped in 2017 by 7% year on year to 247,600 tonnes, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

December PE imports to Ukraine grew to 21,900 tonnes from 21,100 tonnes in November, with local companies increasing purchasing of low density polyethylene (LDPE), whereas linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) buying was reduced.

Overall PE imports reached 247,600 tonnes in 2017 compared to 266,600 tonnes a year earlier.

HDPE imports decreased because of higher domestic production whereas demand for other ethylene polymers increased.

The supply structure by PE grades looked the following way over the stated period:

HDPE imports to the Ukrainian market dropped slightly in December, with some local companies reducing imports of film grade polyethylene (PE).

December total imports were 7,400 tonnes, compared to 7,900 tonnes in November.

Overall HDPE imports reached 96,700 tonnes in 2017, compared to 126,300 tonnes a year earlier. Film grade HDPE accounted for the greatest decrease in imports, which was caused by the resumption of the domestic production.

December LDPE imports rose to 7,700 tonnes from 5,900 tonnes a month earlier. Some companies were building up additional LDPE inventories on the back of prognosis of higher prices in January-February.

Overall LDPE imports exceeded 69,100 tonnes over the stated period, up by 2% year on year.

December LLDPE imports were 5,500 tonnes versus 6,300 tonnes in November, with stretch films producers accounting for a decrease in demand for PE.

Last year’s overall LLDPE imports grew to 66,100 tonnes from 59,300 tonnesin 2016. Local producers of film products accounted for the main increase in imports.

Imports of other PE grades, including ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA), totalled 15,600 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 13,200 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.