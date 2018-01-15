Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 2 February 2018.

Saudi Arabia’s Sadara TDI cargoes available in Asia - sources

Cargoes of toluene di-isocyanate (TDI) produced by Saudi Arabia’s Sadara Chemical have arrived in various parts of Asia, marking the company’s initial foray into the world’s largest TDI market, sources said.

Asia PBR demand slows down ahead of Lunar New Year holidays

Spot polybutadiene rubber (PBR) in Asia halted their uptrend as demand has started to slow down, with players retreating from the market ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

China domestic BDO prices extend gains on tight supply

China’s domestic butanediol (BDO) prices have been rebounding on the back of tight supply, which may continue in the near term with plants running at reduced capacity and amid logistics problems in the northwestern and central regions of the country.

China PMI slips for second month amid winter anti-pollution drive

China’s manufacturing activities slowed down for the second consecutive month in January, hit by the government’s winter anti-pollution measures that curbed overall production.

China acrylonitrile production may decrease slightly in 2018 on heavy turnarounds

China’s domestic acrylonitrile (ACN) production may decrease slightly in 2018 due to heavy turnarounds during the year.

China ACN import/export trades to be more active after restrictions eased

China’s acrylonitrile (ACN) buyers will be importing more in 2018 due to a slew of unit turnarounds in the country and especially after government removed import export quotas with effect from 1 January.

Asia SBR uptrend may be capped as buyers resist higher offers

Price gains in Asia’s spot styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market may be capped as downstream tyre makers are resisting higher offers, citing availability of cheaper alternative raw material, natural rubber (NR).

Strong yuan bolsters March outlook in Asia EVA market, PV industry clouded

Asia-based ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) producers were upbeat about the March demand outlook in China post-Lunar New Year holidays, partly on expectations that buyers would be able to afford higher US-dollar denominated cargoes on the back of a stronger yuan versus the dollar.

China 2017 MEG imports grow 15.6% on strong polyester market

China’s monoethylene glycol (MEG) imports in 2017 increased 15.6% to 8.75m tonnes, backed by a stronger-than-expected performance in downstream polyester markets.