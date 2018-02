LONDON (ICIS)--Click here to see the latest blog post on Chemicals & The Economy by Paul Hodges, which highlights the risk to London house prices from rising interest rates, as they are now 60% above their long average price/earnings ratio.

Editor’s note: This blog post is an opinion piece. The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of ICIS. Paul Hodges is the chairman of consultants International eChem.