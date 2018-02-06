PE imports into Russia up by 12% year on year in 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Imports of polyethylene (PE) into the Russian market increased by 12% in 2017 year on year, according to MRC’s DataScope Report.

Imports of high density polyethylene (HDPE) and ethylene-vinyl-acetate (EVA) grew significantly.

December PE imports into the Russian market decreased to 55,400 tonnes from 60,600 tonnes a month earlier, with local companies cut their purchases of film HDPE and linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE).

Overall PE imports into the country increased to 603,800 tonnes over the stated period versus 537,100 tonnes a year earlier.

The HDPE and EVA segments accounted for the increase in imports, whereas other PE grades accounted for the decrease in import shipments.

The structure of PE imports looked the following way over the stated period:

December imports of HDPE fell to 15,000 tonnes from 28,900 tonnes in November, local companies reduced their purchasing of film grade and blow moulding HDPE in Ukraine.

In general, the total imports of HDPE reached 261,300 tonnes in 2017 against 153,600 tonnes a year earlier. Lengthy scheduled maintenance at several plants and a reduction in output at Nizhnekamskneftekhim were the main reasons for the growth of imports.

December LLDPE imports into Russia decreased to about 10,400 tonnes against 14,000 tonnes a month earlier, with local converters increasing their purchases of film PE.

Imports of LLDPE into Russia in 2017 amounted to about 175,800 tonnes against 219,300 tonnes a year earlier. An increase in production volumes from Nizhnekamskneftekhim was the main reason for reducing dependence on external supplies.

December imports of low density polyethylene (LDPE) decreased to 8,000 tonnes from 8,300 tonnes in November, with shipments of PE from Europe decreasing. Overall 2017 LDPE imports fell to 90,500 tonnes from 93,000 tonnes a year earlier.

December imports of EVA were 4,100 tonnes against 2,900 tonnes in November as demand for EVA for compounds grew.

Imports of this ethylene copolymer grade grew by 16% over the stated period to 37,300 tonnes.

Imports of other ethylene polymers in 2017 totalled about 48,900 tonnes, compared to 39,000 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.