Plant status: Chemanol to shut Saudi captive-use methanol plant

LONDON (ICIS)--Here is a plant status report:
Name: Chemanol
Location: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia
Product: Methanol, Dimethylformamide
Capacity (tonnes/year): 233,000
Event start: 8 February 2018
Event finish: 1 March 2018
Reason: The work is to replace the catalyst and maintain the equipment's operational efficiency.
Comments: Chemanol will temporarily stop methanol and dimethylformamide production in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia for 21 days, according to an official stock exchange announcement on Tuesday.
Maintenance will start on 8 February with a restart date of 1 March.
The rest of the company's production units will not be affected, according to the statement.
VE/ST