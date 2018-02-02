Plant status: Chemanol to shut Saudi captive-use methanol plant

LONDON (ICIS)--Here is a plant status report:

Name: Chemanol

Location: Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia

Product: Methanol, Dimethylformamide

Capacity (tonnes/year): 233,000

Event start: 8 February 2018

Event finish: 1 March 2018

Reason: The work is to replace the catalyst and maintain the equipment's operational efficiency.

Comments: Chemanol will temporarily stop methanol and dimethylformamide production in Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia for 21 days, according to an official stock exchange announcement on Tuesday.

Maintenance will start on 8 February with a restart date of 1 March.

The rest of the company's production units will not be affected, according to the statement.

