INTERACTIVE: US ethanol supplies rise week on week

HOUSTON (ICIS)--US ethanol supplies rose last week the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Supplies rose to 23.489m bbl, from 23.045m bbl the prior week. Year on year, supplies are 7.4% stronger than 21.87m bbl.

Consumption rose to 0.868m bbl/day from 0.858m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, consumption is 3.7% stronger than 0.837m bbl/day.

Production rose to 1.057m bbl/day from 1.040m bbl/day the prior week. Year on year, production is 0.4% weaker than 1.061m bbl/day.