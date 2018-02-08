PP imports to Russia rise 2% in 2017

MOSCOW (MRC)--Last year’s overall imports of polypropylene (PP) into Russia grew by 2% year on year to 171,200 tonnes, while December imports dropped, according to MRC’s DataScope report.

Russian companies significantly reduced PP imports in December to 10,400 tonnes from 16,300 tonnes a year earlier, with imports of homopolymer PP raffia and block copolymers of propylene dropping. Overall, 171,200 tonnes of propylene polymers were imported in 2017, compared to 167,200 tonnes a year earlier. Deliveries of homopolymer PP accounted for a major reduction, whereas PP block copolymers accounted for the greatest increase in imports.

December imports of homopolymer PP fell to 2,400 tonnes from 4,500 tonnes a month earlier, while shipments of homopolymer PP raffia from Central Asia decreased significantly because of technical issues for a local producer. Overall imports of this PP grade reached 55,100 tonnes last year, compared to 72,400 a year earlier.

December imports of PP block copolymers were 1,900 tonnes versus 3,300 tonnes in November. Local companies reduced their purchasing of PP block copolymer for extrusion injection moulding in Europe. Imports of PP block copolymers into Russia rose to 43,000 tonnes in 2017, compared to 30,800 tonnes a year earlier.

Imports of PP random copolymers dropped to 3,200 tonnes in December from 3,600 tonnes a month earlier, local pressure pipes producers reduced their purchasing of PP under the pressure of seasonal factors, whereas purchases of injection moulding PP increased. Overall imports of this propylene copolymers grade totalled 33,600 tonnes in 2017, compared to 34,800 tonnes a year earlier.

Imports of other propylene polymers were 39,300 tonnes over the stated period, compared to 29,200 tonnes a year earlier.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.