Europe PP prices continue to rise for CIS buyers

MOSCOW (MRC)--European polypropylene (PP) producers announced an increase in February export prices for material to the CIS countries but not proportionally to the month's propylene contract rise of €28/tonne, according to ICIS-MRC Price Report.

Negotiations on the February price level of European PP began at the end of last week with all market participants reported a further rise in polymer prices.

At the same time, the position of European producers regarding the price increase was mixed, with the rise in the cost of polypropylene announced in the range of €20-35/tonne.

Deals for January shipments of homopolymer propylene (homopolymer PP) were done in the range of €1,030-1,140/tonne FCA (free carrier), whereas February deals were agreed in the range of €1,050-1,170/tonne FCA.

Deals for block copolymers of propylene (PP block copolymers) were agreed in the range of €1,210-1,275/tonne FCA, up on average by €30-35/tonne from January.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.