Asia top stories - weekly summary

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Here are some of the top stories from ICIS Asia and the Middle East for the week ended 9 February 2018.

China acetone may stay weak amid inactive pre-holiday market

Spot domestic acetone prices in China may stay weak amid lacklustre activity in the market ahead of the country’s week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

Asia BDO and downstream PBT prices set to remain buoyed in Feb

Asia's 1,4-butanediol (BDO)’s spot prices in February are expected to stay buoyant on snug spot availability of BDO in the global market amid production woes, feedstock supply issues and transportation difficulties.

China to rely on fewer general LLDPE imports in 2018

China’s imports of general LLDPE are expected to account for a smaller share – below 15% – of the country’s total demand in 2018, compared with 18% in 2017, market sources said.

SE Asia MA offers may face upward pressure despite softer feedstock prices

Maleic anhydride (MA) prices in southeast Asia may face upward pressure from tight global supply despite softer feedstock butane prices.

China 2017 base oils imports dip but UAE-origin volumes surge

China’s base oils imports in 2017 dipped by 1.06% to 2.82m tonnes, mainly because of lower supplies from other Asian countries and amid limited margins for importers.

SE Asia PP prices at 30-month high amid tight global supply

Southeast Asia’s polypropylene (PP) spot prices are at a 30-month high amid tight global spot supply of the material.

NE Asia industries start 2018 in expansionary mode

Manufacturing in northeast Asia’s major economies started 2018 in an expansionary mode on the back of improved exports, with a solid performance from regional bellwether, China, despite a slight decline in its purchasing managers’ index (PMI) reading.

China PE prices to maintain downtrend on faltering demand

China domestic polyethylene (PE) prices are expected to maintain their downward trend going into the Chinese Lunar New Year as demand weakens ahead of the holiday, with downstream converters gradually withdrawing from the market, according to market sources.

Asia PBR prices face downward pressure on waning demand and cheaper NR

Polybutadiene rubber (PBR) prices in Asia may face downward pressure from waning demand and cheaper natural rubber (NR) amid uncertainty stoked by the global stock market turmoil.

China’s BG/BDG market not impacted by ADD expiry review investigation

The launch of expiry review of anti-dumping duties (ADD) on butyl glycol/butyl di-glycol originating from the US and the EU into China has no immediate impact on market sentiments but it does not alleviate uncertainty for deep-sea cargoes discussion in the longer term.

Asia MMA markets rise further, snapping six-week flat trend

Asia’s methyl methacrylate (MMA) markets rose further on supply constraints, significantly marking the end of a six-week flat trend, market players said.

NE Asia C3 market to stay bearish ahead of Lunar New Year

Northeast Asia's spot propylene (C3) market may remain on a bearish trend as buying activities have started to slow down with the approach of the Lunar New Year holiday.

Asia BD uptrend may taper off in the run-up to the Lunar New Year

Butadiene prices’ (BD) upward momentum in Asia is likely to taper off as key players retreat from the market in the run-up to the Lunar New Year holidays.

Asia ACN rises as demand improves amid supply constraints

Asia’s acrylonitrile (ACN) prices are set to rise further if ongoing supply constraints fail to ease soon.