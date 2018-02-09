INTERACTIVE: World oil demand projected to grow by 1.59m bbl/day - OPEC

LONDON (ICIS)--World oil demand in 2018 is projected to grow by 1.59m bbl/day to 98.6m bbl/day, on the back of a steady rise in global economic activities and increased vehicles sales in the US, China and India, according to the latest OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) published on Monday.

Global economic activities, which are projected to increase by 3.8% year on year, the report said, will be one of the drivers of oil demand in 2018, with transportation fuels - namely gasoline, jet fuel and diesel oil - also contributing, driven by steady vehicle sales in the US, India and China.

OPEC also pointed to capacity additions as well as expansions in petrochemical sector projects as a contributing factor to the growth in oil demand, saying they are “expected to provide support to light distillates requirements, mainly in the US, and to a lesser extent in China”.

Some of these factors, however, will be mitigated by a number of factors, OPEC said.

It specified “the level of substitution with other fuels in OECD Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East”, as well as “a steady increase in efficiency gains, and a reduction in subsidies, which are anticipated to reduce oil demand in the Middle East, but mitigated by higher household income”.

“Finally, the degree of digitalisation and technological development in various sectors is also expected to relatively cap oil demand growth in 2018,” it added.