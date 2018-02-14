Europe PVC February price rises for CIS markets

MOSCOW (MRC)--European polyvinyl chloride (PVC) producers have increased February prices for material exported to the CIS markets by €10-20/tonne following a rise in the cost of ethylene, according to the ICIS-MRC Price Report.

The February contract price of ethylene was agreed up by €20/tonne from January, which presupposes a €10/tonne increase in PVC production costs.

Taking this into account European producers announced an increase in export prices for supplies to CIS markets by €10-20/tonne.

Demand for PVC from main consumers is still quite low due to seasonal factors, while European producers do not activate sales in this direction.

Producers' stocks were not so critical and some, on the contrary, limit their sales to form additional stocks of PVC for the high season.

Negotiations on February deliveries of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) for the CIS markets were done in the range of €725-800/tonne FCA (free carrier), while the January deals were done in the range of €715-780/tonne FCA.

Some producers announced price offers for February deliveries at the level of €860-880/tonne FCA, but no deals have been reportedat this range.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.