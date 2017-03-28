January SPVC imports into Ukraine down by 16%

MOSCOW (MRC)--Last month’s imports of suspension polyvinyl chloride (SPVC) into Ukraine decreased by 16% year on year, totalling 5,700 tonnes, according to MRC's DataScope report.

January’s imports to the Ukrainian market remained quite substantial at 5,700 tonnes, despite the low season and long New Year holidays. Imports were 6,700 and 3,600 tonnes in January and December 2017, respectively.

Some local companies were actively building up additional inventories of material on the back of low export prices in the US and Europe. Overall imports of suspension totalled 98,500 tonnes last year year.

The structure of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) imports to Ukraine by countries looked the following way:

Last month’s imports of US PVC were 2,700 tonnes versus 1,300 tonnes and 1,900 tonnes in January and December 2017, respectively. Overall imports of US resin totalled 49,800 tonnes in 2017.

January imports of European PVC to the Ukrainian market were 2,600 tonnes, compared to 4,000 tonnes in January 2017 and 1,200 tonnes in December 2017.

Overall imports of European PVC to Ukraine totalled 32,500 tonnes in 2017. Purchasing of resin in Russia has decreased significantly in the recent months due to more complicated logistics.

Last month’s imports of Russian PVC were 383 tonnes versus 1,500 tonnes and 373 tonnes in January and December 2017, respectively. Overall imports of Russian resin totalled 13,800 tonnes last year.

MRC produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.