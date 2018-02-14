Singapore January petrochemical exports grow 11.3%; NODX up 13%

(adds details)

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's petrochemical exports in January rose by 11.3% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.53bn ($1.16bn), boosting the growth in overall non-oil domestic exports (NODX), official data showed on Thursday.

The country's NODX for the month increased by 13% year on year to S$15.4bn, accelerating from the 3.0% expansion seen in December 2017, according to International Enterprise (IE) Singapore.

Based on volume, exports of benzene in January fell by 16.2% year on year to 15,362 tonnes, while shipments of toluene were down by 40% to 28,038 tonnes.

Overseas shipments of paraxylene rose by 24.2% year on year to 154,436 tonnes in January, while exports of ethylene glycol surged by 62.4% to 98,520 tonnes.