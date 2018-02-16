ICIS discusses the week’s energy news highlights

The Stockholm Court of Arbitration last December ordered Ukraine to resume purchases of Russian gas.
ICIS experts Katya Zapletnyuk, Aura Sabadus and David Simon discuss the impact gas trade with Ukraine has on European hubs and wholesale gas prices, in particular in Hungary, Slovakia and Poland and possible implications after Russian exports restart.
