India’s HMEL gets green nod for petrochemical complex

MUMBAI (ICIS)--India’s HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL) recently received clearance from India’s ministry of environments for the polymer addition project at its Guru Gobind Singh refinery and Petrochemical complex, a government source said.

The project will cost Indian rupees (Rs) 196.4 bn ($3bn) and is expected to be completed by April 2021, the source added.

The proposed units at the petrochemical complex include a 1.2m tonnes/year naphtha cracker, two linear low density polyethylene/high density polyethylene (LLDPE/HDPE) swing plants of 400,000 tonnes/year capacity each.

The complex, in Bhatinda region of Punjab province, will also house a 450,000 tonnes/year HDPE unit, a 500,000 tonnes/year polypropylene (PP) plant and a 55,000 tonnes/year butane-1 line.

The HMEL petrochemical complex currently operates a 500,000 tonne/year polypropylene (PP) line.

The company, which is currently increasing its refining capacity from 9m tonnes/year to 11.5m tonnes/year, plans to eventually expand it to 18m tonnes/year, the source added.

($1 = Rs65.33)