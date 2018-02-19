Russia’s PVC production increases 14% in January

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s unmixed polyvinyl chloride (PVC) production reached 89,800 tonnes in January 2018, up 14% year on year, according to MRC ScanPlast report.

Production also rose from December’s 85,700 tonnes.

All producers increased capacity utilisation, with the largest increases coming from producers SayanskKhimPlast and RusVinyl.

During 2017, Russia’s PVC production stood at 906,200 tonnes in 2017.

RusVinyl (joint venture of SIBUR and SolVin) produced about 31,200 tonnes of PVC in January, with about 2,800 tonnes of which accounted for emulsion polyvinyl chloride (EPVC), compared to 25,300 tonnes in January 2017 and 29,700 a month earlier.

The overall PVC production at RusVinyl in 2017 totalled 312,700 tonnes.

SayanskKhimPlast last month kept sufficiently high level of capacity utilisation, with January PVC production reaching 27,100 tonnes, while last year's January and December levels reached 22,900 tonnes and 24,800 tonnes, respectively.

Total PVC production at SayanskKhimPlast in 2017 was 263,500 tonnes.

Bashkir Soda Company produced about 23,300 tonnes of SPVC in January, compared with 22,700 tonnes in January 2017 and 22,100 tonnes in December 2017.

Total PVC production at Bashkir Soda Company in 2017 was 243,000 tonnes.

Kaustik (Volgograd) in January slightly decreased production, reaching about 8,200 tonnes in SPVC, compared with 8,000 tonnes in January 2017 and 8,100 tonnes in December 2017.

Total PVC production at Kaustik (Volgograd) in 2017 reached 87,000 tonnes.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.