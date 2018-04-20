Russia Q1 HDPE production down 0.3% year on year

MOSCOW (MRC)--Russia’s production of high density polyethylene (HDPE) was about 237,700 tonnes in January-March, down by 0.3% year on year, according to MRC ScanPlast.

March production of HDPE in Russia increased to 83,100 tonnes from around 73,500 tonnes a month earlier, with Kazanorgsintez and Stavrolen increasing capacity utilisation.

Overall HDPE production reached 237,700 tonnes in the first three months of 2018 compared to 238,400 tonnes a year earlier.

The growth in production volumes at Gazprom neftekhim Salavat and Stavrolen failed to compensate for a significant reduction in output from Nizhnekamskneftekhim.

The structure of HDPE production by plants looked the following way over the stated period:

Russia’s March HDPE production at Kazanorgsintez increased to 46,900 tonnes from 41,200 tonnes a month earlier. The Kazan plant’s overall HDPE production was 132,900 tonnes in January-March, almost corresponding with the same period last year.

Stavrolen also increased output of HDPE last month, with the final figure exceeding 27,000 tonnes against 23,300 tonnes in February. The plant"s HDPE output reached 76,300 tonnes in January-March, up 4% year on year.

Gazprom neftekhim Salavat cut capacity utilisation and March HDPE production at the plant reached around 8,700 tonnes, compared with 9,000 tonnes in February. Total HDPE production at the plant reached 28,000 tonnes in January-March, up 28% year on year.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim in the beginning of November last year, switched to the production of linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE) and only on the last day of March began production of HDPE.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.