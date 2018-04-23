Belarus PE imports up nearly 1% in January-February

MOSCOW (MRC)--Overall imports of polyethylene (PE) into Belarus grew by 0.7% year on year in January-February to 20,200 tonnes as high density polyethylene (HDPE) was the only grade for which purchases increased during the period, as per MRC DataScope.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics of Belarus, February PE imports dropped to 9,300 tonnes, down from 10,900 tonnes a month earlier.

Local companies reduced their purchasing of PE in Russia and Ukraine.

The structure of PE imports to Belarus by grades looked the following way over the stated period.

February LDPE imports decreased to 1,900 tonnes from 2,100 tonnes a month earlier.

Local companies reduced slightly their PE purchasing in Russia.

Overall imports of this PE grade into Belarus totalled about 4,000 tonnes in January-February, compared to 5,600 tonnes a year earlier.

February LLDPE imports were 1,900 tonnes versus 2,500 tonnes a month earlier, local companies significantly reduced their purchasing of Middle Eastern butene PE.

Thus, overall LLDPE imports exceeded 4,400 tonnes in January-February 2018, whereas this figure was about 8,100 tonnes a year earlier.

February imports of HDPE into Belarus decreased to 4,400 tonnes against 5,700 tonnes in January. Local companies decreased their purchasing of PE in Russia and Ukraine.

Overall HDPE imports into the country were about 10,700 tonnes in January-February 2018, up by 58.5% year on year.

MRC, a partner of ICIS, produces polymers news and pricing reports from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan.